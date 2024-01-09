VA Mobile Medical Unit to be moved in Kleberg County

The Coastal Bend Veterans Affairs Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) visits Kingsville every Tuesday for veterans who make an appointment with the unit as their primary healthcare.

The MMU parks by Christus Spohn-Kleberg to provide quality access to healthcare for veterans in Kingsville and surrounding rural towns. But on March 5, the MMU will be parked by the American Legion Facility (ALF).

Moving to the ALF will offer veterans an indoor place to wait until they're called for their appointments. It will also offer access to restroom facilities.

The MMU is small, so veterans have to wait in the Christus Spohn- Kleberg parking lot until they are called in.

Army veteran Manuel Campos said this transition will meet the needs for veterans who are physically disabled or older.

"Some of us need to be sitting down or we're on wheelchairs and some have been in combat and are injured... so having a waiting area and a place to sit down is of course convenient. i know a lot of my veteran buddies would say so too," Campos said.

The City of Kingsville said when the VA MMU makes the move, the city will help spread the word to veterans across the city and county.

The Coastal Bend VA MMU Schedule is as follows:

Monday- Rockport

Tuesday- Kingsville

Wednesday- Alice

Thursday- Carrizo Springs

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.