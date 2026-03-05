South Texas traffic stop uncovers $286,000 in cartel cash hidden inside a McDonald's bag

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop in Ricardo, Texas, led to the seizure of more than $286,000 in currency believed to be destined for criminal organizations in Mexico, authorities said.

Special Agent M. Galvan conducted the stop on March 4, 2026, at approximately 1:00 PM. While speaking with the vehicle's sole driver, Galvan observed several indicators that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity.

K-9 Agent Bax was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

During the subsequent search, agents opened a McDonald's bag and discovered clear vacuum-sealed bags containing U.S. currency. A total of $286,202 was seized. While counting the currency, agents also discovered a counterfeit $50 bill mixed in with the bundles.

Investigators later determined the currency was destined for criminal organizations in Mexico.

The seizure came one week after the Task Force's last major currency case. The Task Force said it will continue disrupting the movement of illegal proceeds along South Texas highways.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!