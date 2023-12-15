Remembering Mrs. Lupita V. Guerra; friend to all, family to many

RIVIERA, Tx — Riviera ISD recently lost a beloved staff member who impacted generations of students and touched the hearts of many. Now, her compassion and service is being remembered.

Former Riviera ISD Food Service Director Lupita V. Guerra passed away on Dec. 2, 2023 at the age of 66 from heart problems.

Guerra dedicated her life to the Riviera community. She started her career as a part-time worker with the district in 1986 and worked her way up, retiring with the title of Food Service Director a few years ago.

She was known for her kindness, advice, service to her school and church, and support towards her students.

"When they didn’t have money she would save her change and put it in a cup. So when the kids came for lunch and didn’t have money, she would put their number and she would pay for it out of her pocket," Lupita's daughter Jessica Guerra said.

Jessica said her mother stayed in her career field for 34 years for her love of food and care for children, sometimes even putting them together.

"Her and the girls in the cafeteria would make cake, a white cake with green frosting and they would write good luck and take it to the football players before they would leave to their games on Fridays," Jessica said.

"They were expected to see her out there to watch them play at the games. Not just home games, she would travel to see them play," some of her co-workers and former students said.

Many former students even considered Mrs. Lupita to be a second mom.

"I remember growing up they were like, man I love your mom she’s like my mom and I’m like, dude I still have to share you with everybody! That’s my mom I didn’t want to share her," Jessica said. "But growing up I realized a lot of these people needed a mothers love or needed somebody to show them they care for them and that’s where she stepped in."

And after all the years that Mrs. Lupita, or what her close friends called her, Pita, was there for her students her students returned the favor in a time of need.

"The last thing I told my mom was that I’m going to be okay. I don’t know how but I’m going to be okay. But I know with the support system we have, I know eventually we will move forward and I am going to be okay because we have that support from family and friends whether near or far," Jessica said.

Jessica hopes that the endless love and support her mom showed for others during her time here on Earth will forever be remembered.

