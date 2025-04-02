Officials urge neighbors to watch out for recent Dropbox/DocSend scam

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Have you checked your email recently? If you have you might have gotten something from Dropbox or DocSend. But be careful, because it may be a scam.

Scams like this have been popping up a lot recently. That's why county officials and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are urging people to be on the lookout.

“It definitely happens to your friends, to your neighbors,” Director of Education and Community Engagement for the BBB Katie Galan said.

She’s talking about scams.

“It happens every day and there are millions dollars lost even right here in Corpus Christi,” Galan said.

The other day, the Kleberg County Sheriffs Department posted a warning to neighbors about an ongoing Dropbox/ DocSend scam.

“This is something we are seeing often, we were seeing it actually at the BBB as well and we were targeted with this specific scam,” Galan said.

She said what’s happening is that scammers are sending an email, usually in a work environment asking the recipient to open up a document. It’s called an imposter scam.

“They are impersonating actual legitimate organizations or entities like the Sheriffs department or the city,” Galan said.

Galan said they’ve heard of the scam over the last month, but its not something new.

“We’ll see it a lot for probably the next few weeks or couple of months then it will disappear and then we will see something else,” Galan said.

Although it might look real and legit, recipients should pay attention to the little details like misspellings.

“The proper name will have an o for instance and the scammer will put a zero. We want to be really careful with that. If it’s not something that you’re already expecting from somebody, delete it, block the sender,” Galan said.

That’s one of the ways Kleberg County neighbor Carolyn Simon said she can spot a scam coming her way.

“You don’t send any money over your cellphone, you don’t text to people about what you have and who you are,” Simon said.

Both Galan and Simon encouraged others to avoid anything from those you don’t know, or at least look with a little more caution.

“I think especially as we get older sometimes we forget those things so it’s just being aware,” Simon said.

If you really aren’t sure if the email is real or not, you can always call the organization or person who it came from to double check.

And one final tip from the BBB - hover to discover! Hover your cursor over whatever you're being sent to see if it’s a legit and secure site that you’re being taken to.

