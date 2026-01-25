Kleberg County official arrested following incident at Walmart

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A Kleberg County official is facing charges following a disturbance at a Kingsville Walmart.

Kleberg County

According to Kingsville Police Chief John Blair, Kleberg County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Brandon Barrera was taken into custody Saturday night at the Walmart on East General Cavazos in Kingsville.

When officers arrived, store employees told police Barrera made physical contact with a customer. That customer told police they wanted to pursue charges.

During his arrest, police searched and discovered a small baggie with a suspected controlled substance on Barrera. Chief Blair said it will be tested for further analysis.

Barrera was taken to the Kleberg County Jail, where he was booked and held pending further judicial proceedings.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the incident. KRIS 6 News will continue to keep you updated.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!