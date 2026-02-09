Kleberg Co. sheriff's office wants you to turn in your ex for Valentine's Day

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A Texas sheriff's office is taking a creative approach to law enforcement this Valentine's Day season with a social media post that's equal parts romantic and justice-focused.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Department posted a playful poem on Facebook Saturday, asking residents to turn in their law-breaking ex-partners for Valentine's Day.

"Roses are red, violets are blue,

If your ex broke your heart (and the law too),

Who needs flowers and chocolate,

jewelry or fancy cars,

when you can have the intense satisfaction

of putting them behind bars?"

the post read.

The poem continued with a message of self-empowerment before ending with a practical call to action:

"Always love yourself, know your worth,

and move on with grace.

But if they just happen to be wanted,

give us a call…just in case."

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone in Kleberg County with information about ex-lovers, baby daddies, sanchos, or others who may be breaking the law to contact them. The Valentine's Day-themed approach puts a lighthearted spin on community policing and crime reporting.

The post suggests that instead of traditional Valentine's gifts, residents might find satisfaction in seeing justice served for those who have wronged both them and the law.

