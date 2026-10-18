Volunteers build new playground at Kleberg Elementary during community build effort on campus

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Many hands came together Saturday at Kleberg Elementary School, where volunteers took part in a community build effort on campus.

The crew built a brand new playground for students, made possible through a donation from the Harrell PTO.

Volunteers also cleaned up the campus rain garden and added some touch-up paint around the school.

The effort brought together many members and businesses in the community. Organizers say students will be very grateful for all the hard work.

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