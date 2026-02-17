KINGSVILLE, Tx — A storm that swept through Kingsville on Saturday left several residents dealing with significant property damage, forcing some to cancel Valentine's Day plans as they focused on cleanup efforts.

Valentine's storm leaves Kingsville neighbors picking up the pieces

Cano Mendietta, a Kingsville native, was watching a movie with his family when the storm suddenly intensified.

"Then all of a sudden I heard rain, and I went outside to check it out, opened the door and I closed the door and I just heard boom," Mendietta said.

The situation deteriorated rapidly as the storm's full force hit his home.

"Then the lights went out and water started coming into the trailer and…Yeah, came outside and looked, see my roof was gone," Mendietta said.

Mendietta was among the few neighbors whose home sustained damage. Trees near his property fell onto power lines, while insulation from his damaged roof scattered across the yard, allowing water to seep through the ceiling.

"It's all brown this came down a little bit," Mendietta said, pointing to the water damage.

Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina also spoke with Carlos Ortiz, owner of Acme Radiator and Muffler, whose business lost an entire side wall during the storm. Despite the dramatic damage, Ortiz maintained a positive outlook about the situation.

"It really doesn't affect my business, and we've been here long enough, you know, over 60 years, so, you know, if anything, it just attracts more attention to us… a lot of rubbernecking when I was here Saturday night cleaning up, people were driving by slowing down," Ortiz said.

For residents like Mendietta, the storm's timing made the situation even more disappointing, as it disrupted holiday plans.

"I didn't even get to go on my Valentine's Day date…hah," Mendietta said.

The financial burden of repairs weighs heavily on affected residents as they work to restore their properties.

"I work for a living, but I'm not rich and like I wasn't expecting all this. I mean you don't think like a little bit of work adds up, but the next thing you know you're like dang," Mendietta said.

Neighbors expressed gratitude that no one was injured during the storm, and their primary focus now centers on repairing the damage and returning to normal life.

If you would like to help Mendietta and his family, you can reach out to him via Facebook Messenger or his cellphone at 361-516-7478.