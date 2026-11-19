KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Texas A&M University-Kingsville is celebrating one of its best years yet, highlighting record enrollment, rising retention and new academic programs during its annual State of the University address, held at the university's student union building on Wednesday.

Educators, administrators, faculty and donors gathered to reflect on the year's achievements and discuss what comes next.

University President Dr. Robert Vela Jr. shared some of the biggest accomplishments of the year, including a record enrollment of 1,318 freshmen.

"We just celebrated our largest freshman class in school history. 100 years, largest freshman class," Vela said.

Many students in that class come from what Vela calls the university's "backyard" — rural South Texas — and many of them are first-generation students.

Another achievement has been the university's ability to keep more students enrolled. The retention rate has climbed from the 60% range to 75%. "That is one of the highest retention records we've had, but I'm not satisfied. We need to be up about 85-90%, right, to be sure that every student can stay," Vela said. Vela says one of the biggest factors is making sure students feel like they belong.

"So a lot of our students that are first generation are looking to be oftentimes validated that they don't belong. We have to change that. We need to make sure they know that this is part of the process. It's normal, and you're going to stay and we're going to get you through the finish line," Vela said.

The address also included the announcement of new programs the university believes will help more students and encourage them to choose Kingsville.

"So we just approved the College of Nursing and Health Professions expansion...we've got a new master's program in agribusiness and nursing....we've got undergraduate programs in public health, construction management, RN to BSN. Boy, those sound relevant to our area, right?" Vela said.

Through all the progress and big changes, Vela says his goal for the next year is a simple one: to reach more students who never thought college was an option for them.

"Our biggest competitor is a non-college going culture, so we need to build relationships, authentic relationships with our community and our families to be sure that they know that their kid will be great and do great here," Vela said.

The Javelina family in Kingsville believes the work is not done, but only just beginning.

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