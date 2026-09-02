KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville expanding workforce training with new campus on I-69 corridor Texas A&M University-Kingsville has acquired a commercial property along the I-69corridor to serve as a new Regional Workforce Development Campus.

The university purchased the former Kingsville McCoy's building, a nearly 30,000-square-foot facility, which will be converted into a hub for short-term training and certifications in fields including allied health, manufacturing, and electrical work.

Once renovations are complete, the building will house the Javelina Skilled Trades Academy.

University leaders say the project is funded in part by a gift from MacKenzie Scott.

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