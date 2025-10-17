Teachers at Gillette Middle School say classrooms are becoming increasingly difficult to manage — and educators like longtime teacher Roberta Bliss say they’ve reached their breaking point.

“I have had kids climbing on tables, falling out of their seat, making noises, tapping… mostly it’s the talking — the nonstop talking,” said Bliss, a sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher. Bliss, who has taught for nearly 18 years, says the stress and constant disruptions have become too much to handle.

Teachers say classrooms are "Out of Control" at Gillette Middle School

Another teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said the lack of parental involvement is also contributing to the issue.

“We’re not seeing the support of parents. We need their support and we need their part — it’s the whole community,” the teacher said. Bliss submitted her resignation to Kingsville ISD this week, citing the difficult classroom environment.

Other teachers say they’ve requested transfers or are considering leaving as well. “I can’t go back to the classroom — it’s too traumatic for me. Just the thought of it, my chest tightens,” Bliss said.

Several educators who spoke with KRIS 6 News anonymously said they want the district to provide more resources, enforce clear classroom rules, and better support both staff and students academically.

“It seems like the lack of confidence and accountability is what seems to allow them to get away with these things — and it’s just becoming overbearing,” one teacher said

A recent Texas Education Agency task force report shows that between 60 and 77 percent of teachers statewide feel burned out, citing student behavior, learning gaps, and lack of support as major factors.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Kingsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez Thursday and Friday morning for comment.

In a statement, Dr. Martinez said that since assuming her role, only two teachers have resigned, staffing remains stable, and student safety and learning are top priorities.

She also encouraged parents to stay engaged and partner with teachers to support their students success.

Teachers here say they love their students, but something has to change. They tell me they’re hoping speaking out starts a real conversation about classroom behavior, teacher burnout, and support.

