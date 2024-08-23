TAMUK assistant professor is recognized by the USDA for helping students

KINGSVILLE, TX — Growing up in Colombia with both of her parents as farmers, Dr. Consuelo Donato fell in love with agriculture and the idea of advancement through education.

Dr. Donato earned multiple degrees in her home country and Brazil, working agricultural jobs in government before making her way to Texas A&M - Kingsville to pursue her Masters in 2010.

Since 2012, she's been working at the school. She helps more than 50 Hispanic students every semester secure grants and seek internships and employment at College of Agriculture.

"I am confident that I am in the right place," she said about her time at the college.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognized the work that she did and selected her as one of 32 picked for the Kika De La Garza Fellowship in July.

"Being there and receiving this award from USDA means a lot in the sense that USDA recognizing our commitment to serve our Hispanic communities," she said.

While Donato has been recognized nationally, students and staff at the college give high praises for the work she's done.

"We are valued for the care she gives our students at Texas A&M Kingsville and this university needs to respect and honor her position by paying it....because right now she's almost fully grant funded," Dean of College of Agriculture Dr. Shad Nelson said.

"She just cares about the people," TAMUK student Erik Zamora said. "Her hard work really shows through the students. I mean every student I talked to in the program is very thankful to have her. We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for her. I definitely wouldn't be doing my master's here if it wasn't for Dr. Donato."

