St. Louis Encephalitis virus detected in Kingsville mosquito pool, prompting city-wide spraying operation

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville Health Department has confirmed the detection of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus in a local mosquito pool, prompting immediate public health response measures to protect residents from potential transmission.

Virus Detection and Response

Health Director Emilio Garcia announced that a mosquito sample collected on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from the 700 block of E. Warren Avenue tested positive for the virus at the Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory in Austin. The detection is part of the city's routine mosquito surveillance program, which regularly monitors for arboviruses in the community.

In response to the positive test results, city crews began a three-night mosquito spraying operation on August 13, covering a one-mile radius around the affected area. The spraying campaign will continue through Saturday, August 15, 2026, targeting peak mosquito activity hours.

Current Health Status

Importantly, no human cases of St. Louis Encephalitis have been identified in the region at this time. The city's proactive testing and response measures are designed to prevent potential transmission to residents.

Understanding St. Louis Encephalitis

While many people infected with St. Louis Encephalitis Virus remain asymptomatic or experience only mild flu-like symptoms, the virus can pose serious health risks in rare cases. Severe infections may result in central nervous system damage and, in extreme instances, can be fatal.

The city is coordinating closely with Region 11 health officials to ensure a comprehensive response that minimizes transmission risk to the community.

Prevention Recommendations

The Health Department is urging residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites:

Personal Protection:

Avoid outdoor activities during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

When outdoor activity is necessary during these times, wear long pants and long sleeves

Use mosquito repellent containing DEET

Property Maintenance:

Eliminate standing water around homes and businesses

Regularly empty buckets, tires, and bird feeders that can collect water

Maintain lawns to reduce mosquito breeding habitats

Ongoing Monitoring

Following the completion of the spraying operation, health department crews will conduct additional mosquito trapping in the affected areas to test for the presence of the virus and assess the effectiveness of the control measures.

Staying Informed

Residents are encouraged to follow mosquito prevention practices both at home and when visiting neighboring communities. The most current information about the city's response efforts will be available on the official City of Kingsville Facebook page.

This incident underscores the importance of ongoing mosquito surveillance and the effectiveness of coordinated public health responses in protecting community health. The city's quick action demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the safety and well-being of Kingsville residents.

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