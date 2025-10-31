KINGSVILLE, Texas — The ongoing government shutdown has halted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, creating uncertainty for local businesses in Kleberg County that accept the program as payment.

More than 5,643 people were eligible for SNAP benefits in Kleberg County in September 2025, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The average payment was $342, with total SNAP payments reaching $915,896.

SNAP shutdown may create uncertainty for businesses

For businesses like Sunny Market, the impact may be noticeable. Store manager Nishma Dahal said many of their customers use SNAP benefits.

"Like five out of one or two customers come with the snap benefits. So yeah, they buy their chips, candies, sodas, so many things with the snap benefits," Dahal said.

The economic ripple effects could extend beyond individual purchases. KRIS 6 News reached out to an expert to see what could be the economic impact.

"We can't say ahead of time what the real impacts are going to be. Definitely all of the food banks are going to see more interest and more demand," Thomas Krueger, a finance professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, said.

Krueger explained that every dollar that comes into the community through SNAP benefits creates $1.50 in economic value.

"That will be dollars that could be spent in your local stores, local schools, you name it," Krueger said.

According to The Texas Tribune, about 12% of grocery sales come from people who rely on SNAP to buy groceries for themselves and their families.

With the holidays approaching, Krueger said he people should be cautious with their spending.

Local businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach during the uncertainty.

"Hopefully this ends soon and everything will be back to normal," Dahal said.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has not announced when SNAP benefits will be issued again.

