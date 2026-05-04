Sexual assault investigation underway at Texas A&M-Kingsville after Friday night campus incident

Texas A&M-Kingsville is notifying students of a sexual assault that occurred on campus Friday night at 1100 West Santa Gertrudis.

Sexual assault investigation underway at Texas A&M-Kingsville

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, boots and a hat.

The suspect made advances on a woman, touched her inappropriately and was told to stop. He left when other students arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

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