KINGSVILLE, TX — After an appeals court shut down a previous attempt, a Kingsville resident is launching a second effort to recall City Commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Leo Alarcon, and Hector Hinojosa, with Elizabeth Ramos leading the new petition.

"We're out here for the 2nd time trying to get signatures legally and fulfill the legal needs for a proper recall," Ramos said.

Second recall effort launched to remove three Kingsville city commissioners

Ramos points to a pattern in commission votes and concerns about recent actions as driving factors behind the recall.

"There seems to be a continual 3 to 2 vote on the city commission, and there are some things that have been going on at the commission meeting out in the open that aren't right, such as the way they hired the city," Ramos said.

Last year, another resident, Selina Tijerina, initiated the first recall procedure. Ultimately, the 13th Court of Appeals ruled her recall petition was not filed within the mandatory 30-day filing deadline.

Ramos said this time she is going to make sure it is filed in time and with more than the required signatures to avoid questions. She knows it will be a bit of a challenge.

"I think it's difficult to get signatures in the city of Kingsville because people are afraid... because it is open records," Ramos said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina tried to speak to other neighbors who showed up to sign the petition. However, they did not want to go on camera but told her they hope this time, the petition leads to a recall election.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the three city commissioners for a statement regarding the new signature-gathering effort. Alarcon gave a brief statement.

"Well, if anything, you know, it's, this is harassment, and that's all, but I have to say it's just pure harassment," Alarcon said.

Alvarez declined to give a statement, but Hinojosa told me the following.

"We'll just have to let the process, you know, go through, you know, they wanna recall fine, but, this time I'm gonna come out fighting," Hinojosa said.

Ramos said as a resident, she just wants to make sure the commissioners are being ethical and following policies.

"And I just don't feel like that's being done right now, and it's our job to hold them accountable, and that's what we're doing," Ramos said.

All recall petition papers must be turned in to the city secretary within 30 days of filing the affidavit.

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