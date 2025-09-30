Salvation Army of Kingsville preparing thrift store to help families in need

The Salvation Army of Kingsville is preparing to open a new thrift store to raise more funds to help the community in return.

"Whatever we do with the thrift store, any funds that will come in will go back out to help families in the community," Steve Martinez, director of the Salvation Army of Kingsville, said.

Martinez said the thrift store will help serve as a revenue source for the organization's community outreach efforts.

"We have a food pantry, we help families in need with housing, like if they need help with electrical bill," Martinez said.

While the thrift store is still under construction, the organization understands there are worries for neighbors who cannot buy items at the store.

"They can always go to our office and apply an application to get a voucher, and they can come to the thrift store and get what they need. If they need it, we will help them out," Martinez said.

The Salvation Army of Kingsville is currently accepting donations and plans to install an outdoor drop-off station for community contributions.

Benjamin Godwin, director of the thrift store, said furniture and appliances are the most needed items, though all donations are welcome.

"We do want stuff that's gently used, things we can resell, things we can put in the thrift store. To bring back into the community to help serve the community of Kingsville," Godwin said.

Martinez said items will be priced affordably to ensure accessibility for those in need. Beyond generating funds, Godwin said the store aims to provide hope to community members facing difficult times.

"It is not just about just money but we want to give hope of Jesus Christ, we want to give people hope that you may be in a down time in your life but we want to be there to be a light and we want to be there to be someone that can support you in whatever you may be going through," Godwin said.

The Salvation Army plans to open the thrift store within the next couple of weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

