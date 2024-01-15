Salvation Army of Kingsville providing options to keep the community warm

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The Salvation Army of Kingsville and King's Way Family Church are giving the Kingsville community some options to stay warm during the Arctic blast.

They're providing heaters, warm clothing, food and a place to stay. But to keep on giving, the Salvation Army is encouraging those who can help to donate.

Kingsville City Commissioner Edna Lopez spent her morning donating heaters to those who came in. She said as soon as she heard the update on the freezing weather, she decided to help. She couldn't find any heaters in stores, so she took her shopping online.

"Kingsville's been good to me and I just wanted to help out and donate, so I bought close to 50 heaters," Lopez said.

Those heaters came as fast as they went. Recipients have to meet specific qualifications to get a heater and each family gets one.

"We've been getting calls all day, especially for the heaters," Director of the Salvation Army of Kingsville Steve Martinez said. "There’s some people who don't have central air heat or much of their house is cold and they’re trying to stay warm, so please don’t come and get one if you have proper heating. Please save it for someone who really needs it."

For those who cannot get a heater or do not meet the qualifications, there are still more options to stay warm. The Salvation Army and King's Way Family Church are offering an all-day and all-night shelter, along with food and shower access.

The organization has helped people like Gerardo Perez, who found himself wondering where he would have slept if it wasn't for the shelter.

"I may be out there still laying down. I just need help for me to stay somewhere and they said it would be cold a lot. I have my own blankets and my pillow," Perez said.

And in a time of cold, it's warmth from the heart that keeps the community together.

"We’re one, we're all in this together as people are coming in and picking stuff up, people are also giving back so its been a real blessing," Martinez said.

For those interested in donating, clothing items, food, and heaters can be dropped off at the King's Way Family Church office until 5 p.m. and inside the yellow bus at any hour of the day or night.

The shelter will stay open until Tuesday night, possibly Wednesday if needed.

For any questions, contact Martinez at 956-292-5129.

