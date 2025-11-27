Salvation Army Angel Tree hopes to bring holiday joy to Kingsville kids

KINGSVILLE, Texas — For many children, opening presents is what they look forward to most on Christmas Day, but not all families can afford to give them that joy. The Salvation Army of Kingsville's Angel Tree program is working to change that for local families.

When asked what they want for Christmas, local children shared simple wishes: toys like Gabby’s Dollhouse, Spidey and Venom figures, a little car, Legos, Dragon Ball Z action figures, pillows, clothes, and even a Tesla truck. Some just hoped to receive anything at all.

For some of these children, the only way they will receive any gifts this year is through the Angel Tree program.

"Every day we see so many families at the Salvation Army here. Their budgets are tight, you know they barely can pay their bills. Imagine trying to buy a gift for their kids, it's hard," Steve Martinez, director of Salvation Army of Kingsville said.

Through the Angel Tree program, community members can adopt an angel or as many as they'd like by going to King's Way Family Church office or the local Walmart. The angel will tell you what the child you selected would like for Christmas. You can drop off the gift back at the church.

Some community members who are angel sponsors were once on the receiving end themselves.

"There were times in my life that I needed help and they were there for me and it meant a lot, so I just wanted to bring that feeling to another family," Julia Garcia, a King's Way Family church member, said.

Others make it a family tradition to give back during the holiday season.

"It's just an opportunity to show my kids what it is about this season, not only to receive but to be a giver. And I really believe that does spread the love of Jesus," Ta’mika Barron, a Kingsville neighbor, said.

For parents like Victoria Quintanilla, the Angel Tree program is a blessing. Quintanilla is partially deaf and blind, which makes it harder for her to get a job. Participating in the program puts her at ease because she knows that thanks to the Angel Tree program, her children will have a merry and blessed Christmas.

Families in need of assistance can still sign up their children to be angels until December 1st. You can pick up an application at the King's Way Family Church.

"Not to be ashamed, just go out there and ask for help cause everybody is the same, we are all human, we all need help one way or another," Quintanilla said.

The deadline to adopt an angel and deliver the gift is December 12th.

For more information about the Kingsville Salvation Army, you can follow their facebook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

