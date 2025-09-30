Pilot uninjured after naval plane crash south of NAS Kingsville

A naval aircraft crashed Tuesday afternoon south of Naval Air Station Kingsville, authorities told KRIS 6 News.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mallory said the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office alerted DPS at about 3:45 p.m. that a plane had gone down. DPS officers responded and located the crashed aircraft off Angle Road, just south of NAS Kingsville.

The pilot survived and is being evaluated by medical personnel, Sgt. Mallory said. “From what I know now, no one else was on board and no one else is hurt,” he told KRIS 6 News.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and DPS personnel are on scene protecting the crash site until FAA investigators arrive. Sgt. Mallory said he was heading to the location and that KRIS 6 News requested a photo to use until reporter Joe can get there.

At this time, Sgt. Mallory said he does not know where the aircraft originated or what caused the crash. KRIS 6 News will provide updates as more information becomes available from DPS, the FAA and military authorities.

