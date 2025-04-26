Parents reaction on Kingsville ISD 'F' rating from TEA

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has given Kingsville Independent School District an "F" rating for the 2023-2024 school year, prompting mixed reactions from parents.

Kingsville ISD sued the TEA in 2023 for changing its accountability system. After 19 months, the report has been released, showing the district scored 59 out of 100.

"A lot of the times it's like pulling nails trying to get the district to listen to our parents because we know our kids the best at home,” Elizabeth Ramos, a former KISD parent, said. “They don't always act the same at school and we want to be a part of the process of communicating back and forth."

Ramos tells KRIS 6 News she understands many teachers do everything they can for students but recognizes teachers can only do so much with limited resources. The same year KISD sued TEA, Ramos removed her son from the school district.

"I would definitely take my child back to Kingsville ISD if they had the proper resources in place, which they don't today," Ramos said.

Neighborhood news reporter, Stephanie Molina, asked other parents on social media about their thoughts on the "F" rating, responses varied widely.

"I don't feel this rating is a fair reflection of all the kids in the district that are great kids," Linda Garcia commented.

"Two of my kids will be withdrawn from KISD for the following school year. The other will be homeschooled. I'm honestly over it," Koryn Knittel wrote.

"The F rating doesn't affect my kid. I'm not sure exactly how this works, but what I will say is that the school has so much to offer," Prisma Morales posted.

According to the TEA, the rating measures a student's performance in their current grade and if they are ready to move onto the next one. It also shows how the district or school prepares the student for the next step in life after graduating high school.

"As far as the F rating is concerned, I wouldn't run for the hills or anything,” Ramos said. “I believe that there are wonderful teachers there. They have a lot of teachers that have master's degrees. We have a teaching college here. If we can get those resources in place and get leadership involved, then the school district will become better."

Kingsville ISD is the only school district in Kleberg County to receive an "F" rating.

For the full TEA report on Kingsville ISD, click here.

To see other schools' ratings, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.