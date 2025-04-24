Kingsville ISD receives a F rating from the Texas Education Agency

After 19 months of court battles, the Texas Education Agency has finally released it's rating from the 2023-2024 school year. So what are the results?
Kingsville ISD received a F rating with a score of 59 out of 100. The district's last recorded score was a C during the 2021-2022 school year where they earned a 78.
As for other school districts in the area, Corpus Christi ISD received a C rating of 78 with five schools receiving A ratings. Districts in the area that received the highest ratings were Port Aransas, London, and the School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi earned an A.
Here are some other ratings from nearby districts (highest to lowest):
Nueces County
A Grade
- School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi – A – 93
- London ISD – A – 92
- Port Aransas ISD – A – 90
B Grade
- Driscoll ISD – B – 89
- Seashore Charter Schools – B – 84
- Calallen ISD – B – 82
- Bishop ISD – B – 82
- Agua Dulce ISD – B – 82
- Tuloso-Midway ISD – B – 81
- Flour Bluff ISD – B – 80
C Grade
- Banquete ISD – C – 79
- Corpus Christi ISD – C – 78
D Grade
- M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School – D – 69
- West Oso ISD – D – 68
- Corpus Christi Montessori School – D – 67
- Robstown ISD – D – 66
San Patricio County
B Grade
- Ingleside ISD – B – 83
- Gregory-Portland ISD – B – 80
C Grade
- Sinton ISD – C – 79
- Odem-Edroy ISD – C – 78
- Mathis ISD – C – 75
- Taft ISD – C – 72
D Grade
- Aransas Pass ISD – D – 63
Jim Wells County
B Grade
- Orange Grove ISD – B – 88
C Grade
- Premont ISD – C – 79
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD – C – 76
- La Gloria ISD – C – 71
D Grade
- Alice ISD – D – 69
Kleberg County
A Grade
- Santa Gertrudis ISD – A – 92
B Grade
- Ricardo ISD – B – 89
- Rivera ISD – B – 89
F Grade
- Kingsville ISD – F – 59
