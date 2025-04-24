Kingsville ISD receives a F rating from the Texas Education Agency

After 19 months of court battles, the Texas Education Agency has finally released it's rating from the 2023-2024 school year. So what are the results?

Kingsville ISD received a F rating with a score of 59 out of 100. The district's last recorded score was a C during the 2021-2022 school year where they earned a 78.

As for other school districts in the area, Corpus Christi ISD received a C rating of 78 with five schools receiving A ratings. Districts in the area that received the highest ratings were Port Aransas, London, and the School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi earned an A.

Here are some other ratings from nearby districts (highest to lowest):

Nueces County

A Grade

School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi – A – 93

London ISD – A – 92

Port Aransas ISD – A – 90

B Grade

Driscoll ISD – B – 89

Seashore Charter Schools – B – 84

Calallen ISD – B – 82

Bishop ISD – B – 82

Agua Dulce ISD – B – 82

Tuloso-Midway ISD – B – 81

Flour Bluff ISD – B – 80

C Grade

Banquete ISD – C – 79

Corpus Christi ISD – C – 78

D Grade

M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School – D – 69

West Oso ISD – D – 68

Corpus Christi Montessori School – D – 67

Robstown ISD – D – 66

San Patricio County

B Grade

Ingleside ISD – B – 83

Gregory-Portland ISD – B – 80

C Grade

Sinton ISD – C – 79

Odem-Edroy ISD – C – 78

Mathis ISD – C – 75

Taft ISD – C – 72

D Grade

Aransas Pass ISD – D – 63

Jim Wells County

B Grade

Orange Grove ISD – B – 88

C Grade

Premont ISD – C – 79

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD – C – 76

La Gloria ISD – C – 71

D Grade

Alice ISD – D – 69

Kleberg County

A Grade

Santa Gertrudis ISD – A – 92

B Grade

Ricardo ISD – B – 89

Rivera ISD – B – 89

F Grade

Kingsville ISD – F – 59

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!