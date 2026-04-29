KINGSVILLE, Tx — A new Texas Historical Commission marker in Kingsville preserves the legacy of “Los Kineños,” the longtime cowboys of King Ranch, whose story began in the 1850s. The name honors ranch co-founder Richard King.

Tio Kleberg, a fifth-generation Kineño, was raised in Kingsville. He

New historical marker in Kingsville honors the legacy of Los Kineños

"This is their community," Kleberg said. "They started it, have lived here, worked here, gone to school here, and I've known a lot of them that are my age and certainly those that are younger, who grew up here in Kingsville and grew up on King Ranch working, so it's wonderful to see them come to see this commemoration of their efforts in Kingsville."

Kleberg said he has many memories of growing up with other Kineños.

"Being with the Kineños children, but also getting out of school to work cattle. It was a fun time," Kleberg said.

The story of the Kineños lives on thanks to the work of Maggie Salinas, the president of the Historical Board in Kingsville.

"It's taken three years for me to complete accurately… this is the Kineños story, their work, and what they contributed to our community," Salinas said.

For Kineños, preserving their culture is important so they can pass it along for generations to come. Kleberg said having the marker makes it easier for people to learn and understand who Los Kineños are.

"I've been here all my life," Kleberg said. "I'm 80 years old. I've been here, grew up here, so it's not unfamiliar that many of these people I grew up with, and I know a lot of them."

