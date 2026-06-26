Kleberg County Republicans to host Lincoln Reagan Dinner with Gov. Greg Abbott in Kingsville

The Kleberg County Republican Party will host its Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Center in Kingsville, Texas, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott as the featured speaker.

The formal fundraising dinner offers individual tickets at $250 and three table sponsorship tiers for groups of eight. The premium Liberty Table, priced at $7,500, has already sold out. The Patriot Table is available at $9,750, and the Freedom Table is offered at $2,500.

All table sponsorships include reserved seating for eight guests, VIP reception access, and beer and wine service with two drink tickets per guest.

The evening begins with a Liberty Reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a VIP Reception and photo opportunities at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner and Governor Abbott's address scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The event follows a "Cowboy Cocktail Attire" dress code.

Tables went on sale Friday, June 12. Those interested in reserving tickets or tables can text John Zumwalt at (910) 783-5264.

The event is sponsored and paid for by the Kleberg County Republican Party.

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