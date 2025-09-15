KISD proposes VATRE to tackle $4.2 million budget deficit

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD is asking voters to consider a Voter-Approval Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) on Nov. 4 to help address a $4.2 million budget deficit.

KISD parent Leo Jauregui said he understands why the district needs to shift funds to access additional funding, but he still has concerns.

"My question is, where have all the funds gone? You know where is the management and improvement of the district that has led to this decline," Jauregui said.

Dr. Peter Pitts, the chief financial director of the district, said there are several reasons why they are having a budget deficit.

"One is that TEA has not increased their funding formula since 2019," Pitts said.

Pitts said it wasn't until this year that the Texas Education Agency increased funding by $55 per student, but that is still not enough to close the operating deficit. He further explained that unfunded state mandates, rising inflation, and a decline in student enrollment put them in this tough position.

"We are not proposing to have a total tax rate increase. We are proposing increase the maintenance and operation side, decreasing the interest and sinking side with a net change of zero dollars," Pitts said.

The increase would add 3.17 cents to the maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate, allowing the district to access additional funds and receive matching state contributions. This will give the district $548,112 to reduce the operating deficit.

Pitts said the interest and sinking side (S&I) of the tax rate will not be affected by it decreasing by 3.17 cents. This portion is used to pay off the debt the district has.

"We have a higher I&S rate because this is allowing us to pay off additional principals to pay our debt quicker," Pitts said.

If the VATRE is not approved in the November 4 election, the district said they will have to consider additional budget cuts.

"You know, I hope that with this budget that it goes back to the students, I don't want have to see programs cut, I don't want have to see teachers leaving the classrooms," Jauregui said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

