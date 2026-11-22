Thousands gathered at the historic King Ranch in Kingsville on Saturday for the annual Ranch Hand Breakfast and Festival — one of the biggest turnouts in the event's 30-year history.

The morning kicked off with scrambled eggs, cowboy coffee, and a ranch rodeo on the grounds of King Ranch. The breakfast ran from 7 to 11 a.m., drawing crowds who came hungry and ready to take in the action.

After breakfast, working cowboys competed in a ranch rodeo featuring events drawn from everyday ranch life.

Stephen J. "Tio" Kleberg reflected on how far the event has come since its humble beginnings.

"We started this 30 years ago, and we were at the visitor center and we had a coffee pot and a Dutch oven cooking eggs in, and that has turned into — I think we'll have 5, 6,000 people here today.

Beautiful day, and people from all over the state coming and enjoying the history and the heritage of King Ranch," Kleberg said.

The event drew visitors from well beyond Texas, including at least one attendee who traveled from New York City.

"It's just the most amazing day for me just to be around these people and to know how Texas really takes care of people here. Texans are Texans, so I was really surprised. It was just an amazing thing. They made me feel at home," said Ralph Munoz, a breakfast attendee.

The morning celebration was just the beginning. The festivities moved downtown for the Ranch Hand Festival, which featured vendors, a brand-new King Ranch Barbecue Competition, and crowds that kept coming throughout the day.

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