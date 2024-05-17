Kingsville sewer improvement project bidder unresponsive; city rescinds contract

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Back in October, the city announced a master plan involving 21 different projects. Those involve seven waste water and 14 storm water projects.

The city is now on Project 6, which works with manhole rehabilitation, but Texas Pride Utilities, the company the city originally awarded bid to, has been unresponsive for some time.

“The City of Kingsville and ICE engineering made several attempts to contact the contractor but no responses or documents have been provided,” one engineer said.

KRIS 6 also tried reaching out to Texas Pride Utilities twice but was sent to voicemail both times. A voicemail was left.

At a city commission meeting, city officials and engineers said unresponsiveness has not been an issue with previous projects, calling it a rare issue to run into.

Project 6 is towards 10th Street sanitary sewer improvement. There is no financial impact to city commissioners voting to rescind the contract with Texas Pride Utilities. They also voted to award the second lowest bidder, PM Construction and Rehab LLC, to move forward with the project.

PM Construction and Rehab LLC is currently working on another project for the city, which the city hopes their partnership will continue on the right track with the new project they will be taking on.

Engineers working on the project said the initial bidder’s unresponsiveness has not set them back.

