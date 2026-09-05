Kingsville police officer resigned after being confronted over personal use of surveillance, records show

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville Police Department officer resigned the same day his department confronted him about using the city's Flock automated license plate reader system for personal reasons, KRIS 6 News has confirmed.

A misconduct investigation report obtained by 6 Investigates shows Detective Gabriel Garcia's supervisor confronted him about approximately 5,300 searches for personal reasons. Garcia resigned effective July 31, 2026, according to the report filed with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

The department's internal investigation sustained the finding that Garcia violated a Kingsville Police Department policy, which governs the use of automated license plate readers, according to the misconduct report. The department imposed an indefinite suspension and completed its investigation on August 28, 2026, the records show.

Garcia's resignation was a single handwritten sentence on a sheet of yellow legal paper, according to the document released under open records. It read in part that he was resigning effective July 31, 2026.

KRIS 6 News has been analyzing months of audit logs from the department's Flock camera system, obtained through open records requests. The analysis found that Garcia logged more searches in the Flock system in 2026 than every other user in the department combined.

Between January and July 2026, Garcia conducted 5,283 searches in the Flock system, according to the audit logs. The other 26 users in the department combined for 3,477 searches during the same period, the records show.

Garcia's Flock searches escalated sharply over the course of the year, according to the data. In January 2026, he logged 62 searches. By April, that number had risen to 983. In July, his final month, Garcia conducted 1,833 searches; his highest monthly total, the records show.

Nearly 99 percent of Garcia's 2026 Flock searches listed "City Planning/Traffic Analysis" as the stated reason. That category is designed for aggregate traffic studies, not individual investigations.

Across the entire department in 2026, "City Planning/Traffic Analysis" was used 5,358 times as a search reason in Flock, the records show. Garcia accounted for 5,247 of those, according to the data reviewed by 6 Investigates.

In addition to the Flock system, Kingsville PD also operates an Axon ALPR platform. Audit records from that system, also obtained by KRIS 6 News, show Garcia searched one license plate 609 times, a second plate 394 times and a third 187 times.

The Flock audit logs show Garcia's usage in 2025 looked markedly different. Between July and December 2025, Garcia made 39 total searches, ranking 11th among the department's 24 users, according to the records. During that period, he cited investigative reasons such as "investigation" and "intel" and referenced actual case numbers, the data shows. He never once used "City Planning/Traffic Analysis" as a reason in 2025, according to the records.

Garcia had been a Kingsville police officer for more than four years, he started with the department on April 1, 2022, and separated on July 31, 2026. The misconduct investigation report was submitted to TCOLE on August 28, 2026, the records show.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!