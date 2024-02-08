Kingsville police investigating string of vandalism

KINGSVILLE, Tx — According to a Facebook post made by the Kingsville Police Department, Kingsville officers are investigating a string of vandalism in the city.

The wave of crime isn't hitting businesses or homes. The vandal(s) are targeting vehicles.

At least 15 vehicles were vandalized with graffiti. According to some residents who saw the aftermath of these crimes, some of that graffiti included foul and inappropriate language.

Most of the crimes happened on the Northside of town.

The Kingsville Police Department is asking the city to contact officers if someone has any leads to identify the suspect(s). If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO.

