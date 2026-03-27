Kingsville police investigate death of man on East Elizabeth Avenue

The Kingsville Police Department is investigating a death that occurred Thursday morning in the 400 block of East Elizabeth Avenue.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the residence at approximately 8:07 a.m. on March 27, 2026. Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old male, Rudy Tobar Ramirez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers encountered multiple people at or near the location. Police took two individuals present at the scene into custody on unrelated charges.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause and manner of death. Investigators processed the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses.

The Kingsville Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (361) 592-INFO (4636).

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