Kingsville police investigate bomb threat at Jubilee Academy after suspicious call

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department investigated a bomb threat made against Jubilee Academy Kingsville on Monday morning. Police received a call during the early morning hours from an individual who identified himself as a student and stated he intended to bring a bomb and a firearm to the school due to a prior bullying incident. The caller was unable to answer basic questions about Jubilee Academy when prompted by the call taker.

Due to the nature of the threat, Kingsville Police immediately contacted Jubilee Academy staff and responded to the school with assistance from a NASK Explosive Detection K-9 unit. A thorough search of the school campus was conducted and completed with no devices or weapons located. Jubilee Academy administration notified their School Resource Officers and staff of the incident and advised them to remain vigilant.

Kingsville Police notified law enforcement partners, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, and the Kleberg County Attorney's Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, who are assisting with increased patrols and random school checks. Based on the information obtained, the threat could not be substantiated at this time, but police have increased their presence in the area as a precaution. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or submit anonymous tips via Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636).

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!