Kingsville partners with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville officials announced the city is partnering with Wreaths Across America, a nationwide organization that honors veterans by placing wreaths on their gravesites each December.

The city will receive eight wreaths and flags for the ceremony, marking Kingsville's first year participating in the program.

"Kingsville's a Navy county. We've got a lot of veterans here. We've got a lot of people that when they get out of the service they either stay here or come back here," Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate said.

More than 2.7 million wreaths will be laid at veterans gravesites nationwide this December as part of the Wreaths Across America initiative.

