Kingsville neighbors unite for 9-year-old's birthday after no guests arrived

KINGSVILLE, Tx — When no one showed up to a 9-year-old's birthday party, Kingsville neighbors stepped in to make sure her special day was one she would never forget.

Samantha Chamberlain organized a 9th birthday party for her daughter, Eisley Marquez, on Feb. 28 at the Pizza Hut in Kingsville — one of Eisley's favorite places. Chamberlain had missed Eisley's last birthday because of work and put a lot of effort into planning the celebration.

"She was really excited, she was just kind of anticipating, are you guys gonna be done decorating by the time that people get here," Chamberlain said.

After 30 minutes, no one had shown up.

"And I just thought to myself, no, right, because here I am finally able to make the birthday party, and nobody's here," Chamberlain said.

The moment left Eisley and her family saddened.

"I kind of felt like I failed a little bit, and I know that's not right, but I kind of felt like I failed her," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain turned to social media, asking if anyone in Kingsville would like to join the party. Neighbors responded quickly, flooding the restaurant with love and support.

"This place that we're in right now was full it was filled with people. I started thinking my goodness if everybody you know comes there's no way that I'm gonna be able to afford all of this," Chamberlain said.

Neighbors who attended even brought gifts for Eisley.

"I got pokemon cards… i got slime… i got toys," Eisley said.

The love didn't stop there. Eisley was also surprised by neighbors who were not able to make the party, including Karina Roberts, owner of Hatters Beverage Company.

"So it was really nice to be able to do that for her... we have a daughter, so i just think about her, and I hope it brought a smile to her face knowing we're here," Roberts said.

When Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina asked Eisley how her birthday party went, she had a simple answer.

"I think it went great, maybe a little bit better than great," Eisley said.

Eisley and her family say thank you to the Kingsville community for making her birthday party an unforgettable one.

