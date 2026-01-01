KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville community is grieving the loss of Moises Castillo, a dedicated first responder who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Tuesday near East Cesar Avenue and 8th Street.

Kingsville mourns beloved first responder Moises Castillo

Castillo served as a Marine, paramedic, and firefighter, and was soon to be sworn in as a Kingsville police officer. His death has deeply impacted the community, with some residents lighting their homes blue in his honor as the new year begins.

"It's a loss for the department, for the city, for our citizens, you know, especially for the families," Chief Juan Adame of the Kingsville Fire Department said.

Police say Castillo was riding his motorcycle when a Ford pickup turned left in front of him. The crash required a response from his fellow first responders, creating an emotionally difficult situation for those who knew him.

"They worked the call and they got him to the hospital and did everything they could for him," Adame said.

Police Chief John Blair had been excited to welcome Castillo to the police force and praised his character and reliability.

"His commitment to the city spoke volumes about his character," Blair said. "Just in the short time that we had him, he was one that you knew that you could count on."

The news continues to weigh heavily on those who worked alongside Castillo. Adame, who had just seen him on Monday, remains in disbelief.

"It was rough for a little while. And then its just something we will have to work through," Adame said.

Chief Adame described Castillo's dedication as unmatched and hopes the community will continue to remember him for his servant heart.

"The ultimate goal was to serve our citizens and that's what he accomplished.. the time he was here with us," Adame said.

Texas DPS Highway Patrol is assisting Kingsville Police with the ongoing investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!