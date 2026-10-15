Kingsville ISD homecoming parade brings the community together ahead of Friday night's football game

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Kingsville ISD brought families and supporters together Wednesday evening for its homecoming parade in downtown Kingsville.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at the Kleberg County Courthouse and traveled through downtown as families and supporters watched along the route.

The event featured the high school band and various clubs. Sports teams and faculty also took part in the celebration, along with many students aiming to be crowned king and queen on Friday.

The celebration continued after the parade with the traditional burning of the B.

The event builds excitement ahead of Friday night's football game against Ingleside.

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