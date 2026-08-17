Kingsville ISD holds convocation as district faces potential state takeover for fourth straight year

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Kingsville ISD held its annual convocation Monday morning at the HM King High School gym, bringing together faculty and staff as the district faces a potential takeover by the Texas Education Agency.

After a fourth consecutive year of failing state standards, the district is confronting the challenge head on. Educators arrived by school bus and celebrated the new school year, but the message throughout the morning was clear: improvement is the priority.

Kingsville ISD kicks off school year amid threat of state takeover

Speeches from various members of the district centered on a unified theme, summed up in two phrases repeated throughout the event: "It will take all of us" and "one herd, one purpose."

8th grade student Mitzary Ibanez addressed the crowd, sharing the impact educators have had on her life.

"Every single one of my teachers and coaches over the years has left a lasting impact on my life," Ibanez said.

Staff members left the convocation energized heading into the new school year.

"Everybody is motivated and energized to keep working hard," one educator said.

"I think it's exciting, I'm excited to take this journey, and to be a part of this movement," another educator said.

The ceremony wrapped up with a spirit competition. The first day of school across the district is August 24th.

Following TEA accountability ratings, the district is looking to improve significantly this upcoming year.

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