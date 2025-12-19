Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kingsville ISD earns failing grade as state releases school performance data

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Kingsville Independent School District received the lowest grade among area school districts in state accountability data released Thursday, while three districts earned top marks.

Kingsville ISD scored 59 out of 100 points, earning an F rating from the Texas Education Agency. The district was the only one in the region to fail state standards.

Three districts received A ratings: Santa Gertrudis ISD scored highest at 92 points, followed by George West ISD and Bishop CISD, both with 91 points.

Three other districts—Robstown ISD, Aransas Pass ISD and Taft ISD—received D ratings, each scoring 68 points.

Corpus Christi ISD, the region's largest district, earned a B rating with 81 points.

Coastal Bend District Ratings:

KINGSVILLE ISDF
ROBSTOWN ISDD
ARANSAS PASS ISDD
TAFT ISDD
ROCKPORT-FULTON ISDC
SINTON ISDC
BEEVILLE ISDC
FREER ISDC
DR M L GARZA-GONZALEZ CHARTER SCHOOLC
WEST OSO ISDC
CORPUS CHRISTI MONTESSORI SCHOOLC
THREE RIVERS ISDC
AGUA DULCE ISDC
PREMONT ISDC
MATHIS ISDC
ALICE ISDB
BANQUETE ISDB
CORPUS CHRISTI ISDB
TULOSO-MIDWAY ISDB
PAWNEE ISDB
BEN BOLT-PALITO BLANCO ISDB
GREGORY-PORTLAND ISDB
ODEM-EDROY ISDB
PETTUS ISDB
INGLESIDE ISDB
RIVIERA ISDB
SEASHORE CHARTER SCHOOLSB
FLOUR BLUFF ISDB
DRISCOLL ISDB
PORT ARANSAS ISDB
SAN DIEGO ISDB
ORANGE GROVE ISDB
KENEDY COUNTY WIDE CSDB
CALALLEN ISDB
SKIDMORE-TYNAN ISDB
RICARDO ISDB
LONDON ISDB
GEORGE WEST ISDA
BISHOP CISDA
SANTA GERTRUDIS ISDA

The ratings measure how well students are learning and whether schools are preparing them for success after graduation. The state evaluates districts on student test scores, graduation rates, college and career readiness, and how well they support special education students and English learners, according to the Texas Education Agency.

State law requires school boards to hold public hearings within 90 days to discuss their performance. Districts must also send School Report Cards home to parents within six weeks showing how individual campuses performed.

Families can look up detailed ratings for their child's school here.

