Kingsville ISD earns failing grade as state releases school performance data

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Kingsville Independent School District received the lowest grade among area school districts in state accountability data released Thursday, while three districts earned top marks.

Kingsville ISD scored 59 out of 100 points, earning an F rating from the Texas Education Agency. The district was the only one in the region to fail state standards.

Three districts received A ratings: Santa Gertrudis ISD scored highest at 92 points, followed by George West ISD and Bishop CISD, both with 91 points.

Three other districts—Robstown ISD, Aransas Pass ISD and Taft ISD—received D ratings, each scoring 68 points.

Corpus Christi ISD, the region's largest district, earned a B rating with 81 points.

Coastal Bend District Ratings:

KINGSVILLE ISD F ROBSTOWN ISD D ARANSAS PASS ISD D TAFT ISD D ROCKPORT-FULTON ISD C SINTON ISD C BEEVILLE ISD C FREER ISD C DR M L GARZA-GONZALEZ CHARTER SCHOOL C WEST OSO ISD C CORPUS CHRISTI MONTESSORI SCHOOL C THREE RIVERS ISD C AGUA DULCE ISD C PREMONT ISD C MATHIS ISD C ALICE ISD B BANQUETE ISD B CORPUS CHRISTI ISD B TULOSO-MIDWAY ISD B PAWNEE ISD B BEN BOLT-PALITO BLANCO ISD B GREGORY-PORTLAND ISD B ODEM-EDROY ISD B PETTUS ISD B INGLESIDE ISD B RIVIERA ISD B SEASHORE CHARTER SCHOOLS B FLOUR BLUFF ISD B DRISCOLL ISD B PORT ARANSAS ISD B SAN DIEGO ISD B ORANGE GROVE ISD B KENEDY COUNTY WIDE CSD B CALALLEN ISD B SKIDMORE-TYNAN ISD B RICARDO ISD B LONDON ISD B GEORGE WEST ISD A BISHOP CISD A SANTA GERTRUDIS ISD A

The ratings measure how well students are learning and whether schools are preparing them for success after graduation. The state evaluates districts on student test scores, graduation rates, college and career readiness, and how well they support special education students and English learners, according to the Texas Education Agency.

State law requires school boards to hold public hearings within 90 days to discuss their performance. Districts must also send School Report Cards home to parents within six weeks showing how individual campuses performed.

Families can look up detailed ratings for their child's school here.

