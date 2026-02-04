Kingsville ISD approves school improvement plan with elementary consolidation

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Independent School District Board unanimously approved a school improvement plan Tuesday evening that will close two elementary schools and restructure the district's educational framework for the 2026-2027 school year.

The 7-0 vote means Harrel Elementary and Perez Elementary will close, while the district will restart Kleberg Elementary for pre-K through second grade and repurpose Harvey Elementary for third through fifth grade for the following school year.

"Consolidating the schools will potentially save us between $1.5 million and $2 million," said Dr. Luz Martinez, KISD superintendent.

The restructuring comes as the district faces multiple challenges, including an F rating from the state, declining enrollment, and a $4.2 million budget deficit. The school improvement plan aims to address these issues through consolidation and enhanced educational programming.

All elementary school staff will need to reapply for their positions as part of the restructuring process. The district also plans to add eight more instructional days to the following school year, though this will not affect teachers' 187-day contracts.

During Tuesday's meeting, community members voiced both support and concerns about the changes.

"The district lacks a comprehensive multi-year strategic planning process that sets measurable goals," said Elizabeth Ramos, a Kingsville neighbor.

John Temple, another community member, questioned the district's preparedness for the transition..

"I was just wondering. You know, what the plan is for those, those people that, may be displaced," Temple added during public comments.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Community Action Corporation of South Texas, allowing them to lease the Harrel Elementary facility.

The district plans to implement higher-quality instructional materials for students as part of the improvement initiative.

Despite community support for addressing the district's challenges, residents continue to seek more detailed information about the implementation timeline and long-term strategic planning.

