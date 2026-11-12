Kingsville honors those who served with annual Veterans Day parade through downtown

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Downtown Kingsville came together to say thank you as the city held its Veterans Day parade, with crowds lining the streets to honor the men and women who served.

The parade marched right through the heart of downtown, with local veterans leading the way. Community organizations, elementary school classes and high school bands followed close behind, and ROTC units from surrounding schools marched in step.

For the veterans in attendance, the day meant so much more.

Neil Espinoza served for eight years and came out to make sure his fellow veterans are not forgotten.

"Well, I knew there was a Veterans Day parade, and I'm pretty patriotic myself being in the military for 8 years, and I came out with an honorable discharge. I like these events that remind you of being patriotic. The Bible tells you there's no greater love for a man to lay down his life for another. So when we go overseas, there's some people that come back and there's other people that do the ultimate price. They don't come back. So let's not forget the fallen veterans," Espinoza said.

"Stay strong. You're not forgotten. When you see the flags, honor the flag. Stay patriotic." Espinoza said.

Other veterans say seeing the community turn out means everything. Retired Sergeant Louis Harper came out to celebrate.

"It feels great to me because it shows that we love our country and we love what we stand for here in America. It makes me happy to see all the retired soldiers and all the retired women that have served in the United States service — not just the Army, but all the branches, Navy and Air Force, Marines, and just name it all. But we are glad to be here and we honor our country," Harper said.

Harper says the support from families and students brings him joy.

"I feel very good when I look around and I see the students and different people, families and friends. I feel very good, makes me happy and that's a good thing. They bring joy as I give joy, they bring joy," Harper said.

One woman has made sure this day happens year after year. Ode Moreno has organized the parade for 14 years, picking up the job after her husband — a former VFW commander — got sick.

"I feel so proud of this community, because if it wasn't for these men and women who gave up their freedom so we can have our freedom, we need to all relish that. We need to be grateful for it. We need to appreciate all the sacrifices that they made and that their families made for this country," Moreno said.

Moreno says the thanks should not stop when the parade ends.

"I want to tell South Texas that Veterans Day should not happen just once a year. I think that we should thank our veterans each and every day for all the sacrifices that they did — all the men and women who fought for our freedom, and to make sure that we have the privileges that we do," Moreno said.

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