Kingsville homeowner's encounter with utility worker sparks safety reminder from police

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville homeowner's encounter with a CenterPoint Energy employee has prompted a reminder from police and the utility company about how to stay safe when someone comes to your door.

The homeowner said she received a knock at her door from someone who appeared to be a utility worker.

"I got a ring at my doorbell, and then I also had a knock. So I took a peek at my front door camera, and it looked like a utility worker. Otherwise, I probably would have just ignored it," she said.

The homeowner said the worker refused to show his identification when she asked.

"He's like, 'Oh, I'm not at liberty to produce those.' And I was like, What? And I said, Well, you can't come in my house then," she said.

CenterPoint Energy disputed that claim by phone, though the company did not address it in its official statement.

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After an investigation by the Kingsville Police Department, law enforcement and CenterPoint Energy confirmed the man was an employee. In a statement, CenterPoint Media Relations spokesperson Sherman Desselle said the company is committed to providing safe, reliable natural gas service to customers in the Kingsville area.

"CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing safe, reliable natural gas service to customers in the Kingsville area. We are also focused on making sure that our customers feel safe and secure when we are conducting work at or near their homes and businesses," Desselle said.

The company said that prior to conducting infrastructure upgrades, safety checks may be needed to verify that technicians can complete their work safely and as quickly as possible, which sometimes requires access to inside the residence or business.

CenterPoint said its employees and authorized contractors carry a badge and will present it upon request, and also carry information about the project they are working on. The company also noted that an adult over the age of 18 must be on site while work is conducted inside a home or business.

"In this particular case, we're working directly with the customer to complete work at their home to enhance safety and reliability," Desselle said.

While the incident did not include any potential threat, Police Chief John Blair said there are steps residents can take to protect themselves.

"If something is suspicious or appears to be suspicious, they know best. Err on the side of caution. Call the police. That's what we're here for," Blair said.

Both CenterPoint Energy and the Kingsville Police Department remind customers that if they ever feel unsure about someone claiming to work on behalf of a utility company, they should contact local authorities.

If your doorbell camera captures suspicious activity, save that footage and call police immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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