Kingsville doubles down on safety and clean up by demolishing properties

KINGSVILLE, Tx — People who live in Kingsville might notice properties in their neighborhoods being demolished soon. That’s because the City of Kingsville is working towards its goal to keep its city safe and beautify the area. One way to do that is by demolishing properties that aren’t up to code or have been vacant for years. The city has six properties on its list set for condemnation. One of those properties is near Kingsville resident Lawrence Avelar’s home. Avelar is retired but said he mows some of his neighbor's yards in his free time. He said he’s come across very well-kept houses and some that could be considered an eyesore.

“People don’t cut their grass, it’s so high. It just makes it dangerous for the community,” Avelar said.

But the tall grass and debris aren’t the only reasons why he called houses being demolished a safety hazard.

“Animals increase because they know they can live there and start moving into the neighbor's house because they know they can get in there. You got snakes, you got possums, all kinds of animals, and people too,” Avelar said.

Back in May, KRIS 6 reported that one of the city’s main focuses for the next four years would be to clean it up.

“You’re going to see a lot of concentration on code enforcement in the next four years. Kingsville has done a lot to work on its appearance but we’re going to double down,” Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate said.

Some of the six properties even have notices that go back two months ago, which Avelar said might go acknowledged, but ignored.

“They avoid most of that stuff. I’ve seen where it says they have thirty days to clean up and they don’t care. I care because their animals come to my house,” Avelar said.

The properties being demolished might have been somebody’s home at one point and could have been given a brief extension by the city, but Avelar said although there’s an emotional attachment to buildings not in use, they still got to go.

“I get it. A lot of people hold on to their houses because they have so much memories there, because they grew up there… but at the same time it makes it a danger to society and for the people that live around here,” Avelar said.

The properties will be taken down 30 days after the property owners have been notified via email and through the public newspaper.

