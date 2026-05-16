KINGSVILLE, Tx — Blanca Gonzalez has lived in her Kingsville home for over a decade, but as of recently, has been unable to return.

"I never thought I would be in this position, asking for help," Gonzalez said.

Kingsville community rallies to help longtime resident repair her home and return

Gonzalez and her husband had planned to repair the roof, but after the death of her mother and then her husband, things fell apart. She was left trying to hold the home together on her own.

"After everything I already gone through," Gonzalez said. "I'm completely out of money. And terrified that I may lose my home."

After repairs to the roof were halted, the house was in no condition to return to. Community members reached out to see what could be done about Gonzalez's situation.

For them, she is more than a neighbor.

"Through the years, you know, Blanca has always been there for our kids," neighbor Priscilla Garcia said. "She baked some cakes, cookies."

They are also worried about her health after so many stressful events.

"So she has not had any time to grieve," Garcia said. "She's been having to stay with her sisters for the past 3 months because her house was deemed unsafe to stay."

For Gonzalez, the home means more than just a property. It is where she spent her final years with her loved ones and where she wants to spend the rest of her life.

"But I wanna come home," Gonzalez said. "I mean, I know it's not gonna be tomorrow, next week, it's gonna take time, but at least they're doing something to help me.

For information on how to help Blanca Gonzalez repair her home, go to her GoFundMe.