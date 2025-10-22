The Kingsville City Commission has voted to authorize attorney Gilberto Hinojosa Jr. to represent the city in an appeal of a recent court decision tied to a recall effort targeting three elected officials.

Commissioners Edna Lopez and Mayor Sam Fugate cast the two dissenting votes against moving forward with the appeal.

Kingsville Commissioners vote to appeal recall ruling

Hinojosa’s hiring follows a district court ruling earlier this month that sided with a group seeking to recall Commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa, and Leo Alarcon.

Some commissioners argue the petition that launched the recall effort did not comply with procedures outlined in the city charter.

“They violated another part of the charter that said this petition was supposed to be turned in within 30 days,” said Commissioner Norma Nelda Alvarez. “That’s why I feel that we should have a fair chance and have this appealed.”

With the commission’s approval, the city attorney will now begin the formal appeal process on behalf of Kingsville.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!