It was a full house at Tuesday’s Kingsville City Commission meeting, as residents filled the chambers to share their thoughts on the future of Interim City Manager Charlie Sosa.

Kingsville commission narrowly approves Charlie Sosa as city manager

Some community members spoke in support of Sosa, praising his leadership and professionalism since stepping into the interim role.

“Since stepping in as interim city manager, Charlie has delivered — he’s provided stability, professionalism, and focus,” one resident said during public comment.

Others expressed concerns — particularly over Sosa’s salary and his past record.“You’re going to hire somebody for 180,000 dollars… that’s a bit much,” another resident told the commission.

KRIS 6 News has previously reported on questions surrounding Sosa’s background.

In September, as commissioners were preparing to officially appoint him, concerns resurfaced after records showed Sosa pleaded no contest to a felony theft charge in New Mexico in 2005 and was also cited for illegally dumping limestone on private property in 2016.

During Tuesday’s meeting, those past incidents were once again part of the discussion.

“The revelations that have come up from New Mexico… I just can’t let that pass,” said Mayor Sam Fugate before casting his vote.

The commission ultimately voted 3–2 against rescinding Sosa’s contract offer, effectively allowing the city to move forward with finalizing his employment agreement.

Another 3–2 vote then followed to execute Sosa’s contract — a decision that drew disappointment from some members of the commission.

“I truly believe that what was done here is not to the best of the city, and Kingsville has a problem,” said Commissioner Edna Lopez.

Following the meeting, both Mayor Fugate and Charlie Sosa, now officially the city manager, declined to comment on the decision.

