Kingsville Athletic Booster Club disbands after volleyball coaches’ removal

Kingsville ISD is facing a major shakeup after the district confirmed two volleyball coaches were removed from their positions.

The decision has prompted the Kingsville Athletic Booster Club to dissolve, raising questions about the future of support for student-athletes.

In a Facebook post, the booster club announced it was disbanding, writing: “We refuse to support an administration that would take such drastic action.”

District officials said the coaches were removed after allegedly leaving student-athletes unsupervised.

The move has sparked backlash, not only from the booster club, but also from the wider community.

A petition calling for the coaches to be reinstated has begun gaining traction.

Parents have also voiced their frustrations on social media. One comment read: “Please don’t take this out on the kids… this booster club does many great things for the athletes.”

The booster club says any remaining funds will be turned over to the district’s athletic programs.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone reached out to both the booster club and Kingsville ISD’s superintendent for comment, but neither was available.

The loss of the booster club leaves a significant gap in fund-raising and support — one the district will now have to address.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!