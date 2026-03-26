KINGSVILLE, Tx — Keep Kingsville Beautiful, a local nonprofit, is working to clean up the community and educate neighbors on the environmental impact of roadside trash.

The organization focuses on city beautification, conservation projects, and community cleanups.

Keep Kingsville Beautiful hosts cleanups to help protect the environment

"This is some of the common trash items that we see again, a lot of food wrappers, cans, road trash, straws, cigarettes," said Christine Hoskinson, secretary for Keep Kingsville Beautiful.

She noted that roadside trash cleanup is a major focus for the group.

"The wind that we have in South Texas, you know, we love it, but it can be challenging sometimes to keep the trash where it's supposed to be," Hoskinson said.

These cleanup efforts go a long way for the Kingsville community and the local environment. Since January, they have had 5 cleanups and already collected over 800 pounds of trash.

"Especially in an area where there are a lot of waterways that end up in the bay," Hoskinson said. "Here we have Baffin Bay right down the road. It's important to keep those clean because all that trash will eventually end up in our water, which then becomes a human problem too."

The city partially funds the organization, which helps to educate and motivate the community.

“You know, the community gets involved, and the parks department comes in and helps where needed — it all comes together,” said Jennifer Bernal, who works with Kingsville Parks and Recreation and is a member of Keep Kingsville Beautiful.

Organizers believe that if everyone does their part, such as helping with cleanups, Kingsville neighbors can make a big impact.

"So it's like once you recognize that it's a problem and it's there, you can't not see it, right? So hopefully you do small things to make changes where maybe you're not contributing to that problem again, be the solution, not the pollution," Hoskinson said.

If you want to be part of the solution, you can join the organization’s cleanup this Saturday at East General Cavazos Boulevard and Highway 77, starting at 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The organization will also host another cleanup event at the same time, which will include planting. It will take place downtown at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion Xeriscape Garden and will also begin at 8:30 a.m.

To find out more about volunteering or Keep Kingsville Beautiful, click here.

