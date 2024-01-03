Javelina pride shown in the community through local art project

Coming across a javelina can be scary, but not the ones you'll find across the city of Kingsville and Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK).

Some small 70 lb and large 400 lb javelina statues are part of the one-pack community art initiative, a partnership between the TAMUK Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce.

The project is meant to bond the community through university pride and a central theme native to the area.

"We felt like the javelina is our standard. Once a javelina, always a javelina. It was this community that founded this university and fought for this university and so that is the iconic community symbol for us," Associate Director of Development for TAMUK Foundation Amanda Thompson said.

Anyone interested can purchase a statue. Some local businesses have already jumped on the opportunity to show support for the community.

"Part of the project is selling the statues to the businesses. We really focus on business advocacy but education is also important to that. These students are the workforce of our future. That's why we are using the proceeds from the statues to provide scholarships for our students," President of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce Manny Salazar said.

But the idea for community involvement didn't stop there. One Santa Gertrudis Academy teacher and freelance artist Amanda 'Beansz' Cavazos dedicates some of her time on top of her busy schedule to paint some of the statues for anyone who is looking to spruce it up.

Cavazos is a former Javelina, graduating with a Bachelor's from TAMUK in 2013 and a Master's in 2022. She said she found passion in giving back to her community through her art.

"You’re one decision away from a totally different life. And had I not come to TAMUK, I would not be who I am. What can you do for your community? Can I be Manda Beansz somewhere else? And I think that’s what I’m excited for just leaving my little mark," Cavazos said.

Cavazos has also taken her skills to a larger palette, like at the university's Welcome Center mural.

"This mural was a collaborative effort between our office and a few other offices on campus. It went through several ideas of what it could be but then we came up with the idea of having a different landscape in every letter. We wanted an area where prospective students can come and take a picture, kind of a landmark backdrop. Working with the alumni office and having alumni come back and be a part of the university is amazing. To have either current students or alums showcase their artwork on campus does make it extra special," Associate Director at TAMUK Welcome Center Omar Pena said.

Other artists also paint some of the statues you can find across the city and university. Proceeds from theJavelina statueswill go towards scholarships for local students who will be attending TAMUK.

