Hundreds of senior citizens receive free haircuts in Kingsville

Over a hundred seniors went to the Uppercuts Barbershop on Monday, Dec. 16 for a special event, where they received haircuts at no charge.

"Basically, we just wanted to do something special for our seniors here," Kleburg County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Salinas said. "They’re part of the forgotten pillars of our community and we just wanted to do something nice for them.”

This is the shop’s 5th annual event. So far, barbers here have given thousands of free cuts to seniors in the past.

But why? It's to put a smile on their faces.

"When they’re walking out, they just have a different smile to them," Salinas said. "A different glow, a different shine."

However, it's not just the haircut that's important to seniors at the shop.

Surprisingly - or unsurprising, for those who are lifelong barbershop customers - a simple conversation with a barber can go a long way.

"It’s just good to hear everything like let them talk about themselves because they got not one to hear them or they don’t really speak on it," Uppercuts barber Erick Gonzalez said. "I Just like hearing their stories man share a laugh, a bunch of laughs."

As for the seniors who received a cut, many said they enjoyed their experience and will come back for another clean-up soon.

"I finally found a man that can do it and he's going to do it for me for the rest of my life," Carmona said. "I'll be back here. My daughter will bring me back every time she thinks I need a haircut."

Going forward, the barbershop plans to hold this event again next year and more to help seniors and anyone who needs a quick touch-up.

