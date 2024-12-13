Kingsville barber shop plan to give free haircuts for seniors

KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you're getting your holiday "do" touched up, you know you'll be sitting in that haircut chair for a while. But these cut-ups know how to help you pass the time. Despite the scissors, barbers at Uppercuts aren't the snippy type. In fact, they're ready to offer you the kindest cut of all.

Adrian Gonzalez is a barber.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Gonzalez said.

He’s also the owner of Uppercuts Barber Shop, located at 100 University Blvd Ste.102.

“It literally don’t even feel like a job. We’re therapists too. We really get to know our clients. We give advice, they give us advice,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez opened the shop seven years ago. Each year they try to give back to the community in a meaningful way. For the past six years, they’ve been doing that by giving free haircuts for seniors around the holidays.

“It’s for not just local but all around the area - Corpus, Bishop, Robstown…” Gonzalez said.

Uppercuts is offering free haircuts to seniors on Monday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also be offering free breakfast.

“Seeing them here enjoying coffee and donuts in the morning and coming in at once, we love that,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he’s not the only one who enjoys giving back. Some of his barbers have also been enjoying their time with seniors, participating and serving year after year, like Earl Wheeler.

“It feels good you know. During the holidays, everybody wants to look their best. And it feels good to help people not only look the best but feel their best too,’ Wheeler said.

And while he’s cutting their hair, he also gets to 'chew the fat' with some of his favorites.

“The classic sense of humor, the stories are always interesting, never a dull moment that’s for sure,” Wheeler said.

But this Monday, it’s not just seniors who get something rewarding out of the free event.

“I take enjoyment in that. It’s interesting to hear their story, where they come from, where they’re at now, and what I can learn from that as well,” Wheeler said.

If you can't make the drive yourself but would still like to get a haircut, Human Services will offer transportation. Just call 361-595-8572 .

