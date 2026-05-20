KINGSVILLE, Tx — Students, staff and district leaders at Kingsville Independent School District gathered at H.M. King High School for an end-of-year pep rally celebrating graduating seniors while encouraging incoming freshmen and returning students ahead of the next school year.

Dr. Joseph Welch, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Kingsville ISD, opened the rally with words of motivation.

H.M. King High School celebrates end of year, introduces new athletic director and head football coach

“I’m excited to know that every year in Kingsville, we do things that people didn’t think we could do because we’re a small town,” Welch said.

After a year marked by athletic changes and academic challenges, district leaders said they want to continue building on the district’s momentum.

“We know we have to do a lot of work in that area, but we have great things going on at Kingsville, and we have to be able to match the two. That is the purpose of our work moving forward,” Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez said.

Students recognized for excellence in athletics and academics were highlighted during the rally. Junior JB Kazanjian, who competed in both track and cheer this year, said balancing schoolwork and athletics required discipline.

Stephanie Molina H.M. King High School celebrates end of year, introduces new athletic director and head football coach

“I had to make sure I got all my work done so when I got home I could train and then finish up my work and try to get my eight hours of sleep,” Kazanjian said. “It was definitely a lot, and there was a lot of discipline involved, but I got it done. Junior year is finished, and I’m so glad.”

The district also introduced a new athletic director and head football coach, Marcus Odell Graham, who said he is focused on building a winning culture both in and out of the classroom.

“We want to set expectations,” Graham said. “We want to win at everything we do — in the classroom, on the field, in the gym and even in the weight room. Put a test in front of me or spot the ball, it doesn’t matter. We’re there to win.”

Students at H.M. King High School ended their last full day of the school year on a high note, with Welch closing the rally with a message to the student body.

“Wherever you go, never forget who made you — Kingsville ISD and the city of Kingsville, Texas,” Welch said. “You’ll always be a Brahma. Once a Brahma, always a Brahma.”

Martinez said while the school year brought change, it also created excitement and optimism for what lies ahead.

